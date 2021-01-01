Hire brand & graphic designers in Nārāyanganj

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 2,985 brand & graphic designers in Nārāyanganj available for hire

  • Jowel Ahmed

    Jowel Ahmed

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Wordmark Logo concept abstract simple logo finance logo development growth logo letter mark creative logo 3d modern logo negative specs illustration brand logotype branding minimalist logo design logo
    Diamond Logo Design abstract mark combination mark letter mark s letter logo luxury logo simple logo unique logo minimal logo fashion logo modern logo creative logo jewelry logo diamond logo brand logotype icon minimalist branding logo design logo
    jewelry Brand Logo Design simple logo 3d illustration combination mark unique logo fashion brand diamond logo abstract logo minimal logo modern logo creative lgo luxury logo jewelry brand brand logotype icon minimalist branding logo logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Rashed Kabir

    Rashed Kabir

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Hosting Service ui userinterface landing cloud hosting illustration marketing minimal creative startup corporate agency business
    Mobile App Landing landing saas landing. webdesign minimal creative startup agency business mobile app branding graphic design ui
    Creative Agency saas app modern minimal agency corporate marketing creative startup business illustration graphic design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mahdy Hasan Hridoy

    Mahdy Hasan Hridoy

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Highway Tour & Travel Agency | Branding | Logo | Brand Identity identity design visual identity modern logo logos logodesign symbol mark brand typography identity ui illustration design logotype minimalist logo branding graphic design brand identity logo design logo
    Marketing Design | Social Media | Ad | Banners | Marketing facebook ad instagram post linkedin banner instagram ads banner ads ads social media post social media ads social media banner social media design marketing banners ad social media marketing design branding graphic design brand identity logo design logo
    Branding Presentation | Brand Identity | Identity Branding identity branding design logodesign brand guidelines brand guide logo branding minimalist logo logotype brand development brand agency brand brand and identity identity designer identity branding branding presentation branding graphic design brand identity logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Muhammad Aslam

    Muhammad Aslam

    narayanganj, Bangladesh

    Parachute Logo Design p logo parachute ui illustration design logo branding brand graphic design logo design minimal modern
    maxvidn logo guideline m logo maxdin ui illustration design logo branding brand graphic design minimal logo design modern
    letest update logo september 2021 3d logos september 2021 ui illustration design logo branding brand graphic design logo design minimal modern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Abdul Gaffar

    Abdul Gaffar

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Atlanta Logo - A Letter Natural Logo Design tree beauty atlanta luxury life logo illustration branding design logotype branding logo design nature logo fashion luxury ocean green monogram a natural logo a logo a letter nature
    Logo Collection #1 | Logofolio-2021 logos alphabet brand team abstract startup business ui illustration branding design logotype logo branding logo design 2021 logo collection app icon icon design trends 2021 logofolio challenge logochallenge
    Modern A Letter Logo | Branding Design | Letter A icon design trends 2021 icon design app icon logo maker startup business abstract brand team alphabet brand design logo brand identity illustration branding design logotype logo design branding letter logo a letter logo a letter a logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Freelancer Iqbal | Logo Designer

    Freelancer Iqbal | Logo Designer

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Y + Plants Logo - Y Organic Brand Logo Mark minimal logo flat animation logo animation graphic design vector ui illustration design brand identity logo designer logo design modern logo branding logo brand logo plants logo organic logo y letter logo y
    Fly Logo Mark - Flighter minimal flat web logo animation modern logo logo design ui illustration vector brand identity logo designer graphic designer branding design logo creative logo design holiday logo plane rocket logo fly logo
    Team App Icon Design web illustration design logo design modern logo logo designer brand identity logo android app icon ios app icon unity team team app icon design app icon app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

    Next Mahamud | Logo and Branding Designer

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    U Letter (Unused) logomaker brandidentity brandmark elegant customlogo icon monogram lettermark letterlogo creative modernlogo uletter design branding logo logotype
    Altecho letterlogo logoinspiration logoprocess pattern gradient logos brand modern logomaker branding logodesign logotype graphicdesign techlogo logo
    Swing Woods (SW) Monogram brandidentity logoprocess logoinspiration nextmahamud logodesign presentation creative modern swlogo swmonogram slogo logomaker branding graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anwar Hossain

    Anwar Hossain

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Cryptocurrency exchange exchange trading exchange cryptocurrency crypto website blockchain crypto art token ethereum binance coin crypto bitcoin finance crypto wallet clean flat landing page design branding minimal
    Crypto Exchange Trading minimal branding design landing page flat clean crypto wallet finance bitcoin crypto coin binance ethereum token crypto art blockchain crypto website cryptocurrency exchange exchange trading
    Mobile App UI | Banking ux ui flat clean minimal appale ios banking app wallet financial app payment app invest payments digital payments mobile banking saving goals banking
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • MD Hridoy Hossain

    MD Hridoy Hossain

    Narayanganj, Bangladesh

    mola yox brand identity design - m letter logo - logo identity m logo minimalist logo wordmark mordern modern logo modern logomark logo agency logo a day letter brand identity logotype illustration branding abstract design branding design logo design logos logo
    Butterfly logo design - Butterfly leaf logo - logo identity butterfly logo leaf butterfly abstract design minimalist logo morden modern logotype logos logo mark logo design logo agency logo a day logo animal logo illustraion design branding brand identity abstract
    Natural tree logo design - Green tree logo identity illustrator logo design concept logo designer tree logo natural logo tree green vector identity brand identity logodesign logomark logotype modern logo branding design branding design logos logo design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Imran Molla

    Imran Molla

    Dhaka

    Real Estate App booking property house real estate branding real estate agent real estate agency uiux minimal ios design typography ui mobile app design mobile ui mobile application app design app real estate app real estate
    Website for Digital Agency typography webdesign app design web visual design clean ui minimal homepage landing page design ui design website illustration ui landing page digital agency creative agency agency website agency landing page agency
    Fitness App UI 🏃‍♀️💪 design workout app fitness app gym app personal trainer minimal interface ios workout exercise fitness gym mobile ui mobile design mobile app design mobile app mobile application app design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sayeed Ahmad

    Sayeed Ahmad

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Pest Control Icon Set design icons icon set iconography illustration icon design icon bugs insects pest pest control pest management branding logo graphic design
    Hiring Platform - Dashboard UI ui hr software hr tool hr management hrms ux listing career job directory employment candidate hiring job listing job board management app web application dashboard
    Renovation Line Icon Set icons business construction architechture homedecor engineering decoration interior design ui logo branding graphic design design iconography icon set icon service renovation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.