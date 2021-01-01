Brand & Graphic Designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Mymensingh, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ART-BOXX
Mymensingh, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About ART-BOXX
Creativity is a power .
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
shakawet hossan
Kishorganj, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo deisgn
- photoshop illustrator
Rakibul Islam
Kushtia, Dhaka, Bangladesh. • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Prexicad
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Kushtia Polytechnic Institute
Diploma-In-Engineering
2015
Skills
- ab testing
- information architecture
- interaction design
- prototype
- taskflow
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- wireframe
Md. Shorif Islam
Kishoreganj, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Work History
-
Senior Brand Designer @ Design Gallery
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
WaliNewaz Khan College
Intermediate
2019
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- logo