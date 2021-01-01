Brand & Graphic Designers in Multan, Pakistan for hire

Ajmal khan

Multan, Pakistan

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • website
  • website redesign
  • wordpress developer
  • wordpress plugin development
  • wordpress theme customization
  • wordpress theme development
Omer Farooq

Multan, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • appdesign
  • desktop application design
  • front-end web design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Muhammad Faheem

Multan, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • PPT
  • animation
  • google slides
  • icondesign
  • infographic design
  • photoshow design
  • pitch deck design
  • powerpoint
  • powerpoint design
  • powerpoint presentation
  • presentation design
  • recreate graphics
  • redesign powrpoint
  • sales paresentation
  • slides
  • slideshow design
Abdullah Khan

Multan, Pakistan $90-100k (USD)

About Abdullah Khan

I'm a Professional Designer and Web Developer and have great skills...
"Creativity is my Passion"

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

