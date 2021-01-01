Brand & Graphic Designers in Muenchen, Germany for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Muenchen, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kristina
Munich, Germany • $90-100k (USD)
About Kristina
👩🏻💻 Designer
💗 Fitness lover
🎀 Disney addict
📍 Novi Sad
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- brand identity development
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- label design
- logo
- logo and branding
- packaging
- simplicity
- typography
Lukas Hillebrand
Munich, Germany • $70-80k (USD)
About Lukas Hillebrand
Partner / Senior Designer @nexxo.webagency
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- front-end
- front-end development
- interaction design
- responsive webdesign
- storytelling
- ux
- web design
Alex Hoernlein
Munich • $60-70k (USD)
About Alex Hoernlein
Designer in Munich.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- branding
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
Mikë Carreira
Munich, Germany • $<50k (USD)
About Mikë Carreira
Born in Switzerland and raised in Portugal.
Graphic Designer expert in branding and typography with a great passion for print and craft design.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ PixelPerfektion
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
ESAD.CR
Graphic Design | Bachelor
2011
Skills
- adobe after effects cc
- adobe animate cc
- adobe illustrator cc
- adobe indesign cc
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro cc
- adobe xd cc
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- infographic design
- maxon cinema 4d
- packaging
- sketch
- typography