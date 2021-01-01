Brand & Graphic Designers in Minsk, Belarus for hire
Valera PevnevPro
Minsk, Belarus • $60-70k (USD)
About Valera Pevnev
Designer / Дызайнер / Десигнер
Work History
-
Designer @ Narrative BI
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- concept design
- design systems
- information architecture
- interaction design
- product design
- product management
- ui
Vera VoishviloPro
Minsk, Belarus • $120-130k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- cover
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
Nastya Novikova
Minsk
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- drawing
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- prepress
- typography
Ilya FisukPro
Minsk, Belarus • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Brand Designer @ InData Labs (by WARGAMING.NET)
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Motion designer
- animation
- branding
- dashboard
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- interaction design
- interface designer
- logo
- logo animation
- ui
- ux
- web design