Brand & Graphic Designers in Mexico City, Mexico for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Mexico City, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Maria Keller

Maria Keller

Pro

Mexico City $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Maria Keller

Hello! I am a motion designer, illustrator and emoji maker at y.at

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM)

    B.S. Industrial Designer

    2010

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • education
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • industrial design
  • motion graphics
  • vfx artist
Message
𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

CDMX

Message

About 𝕰𝖉𝖌𝖆𝖗 𝕻𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖘

Hola

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • advertising
  • art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creativity
  • design
  • indentity
  • typography
Message
Ariana Sánchez

Ariana Sánchez

Mexico City $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Fondeadora

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • EDINBA

    University

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding identity
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
Message
H. McNamara 💊

H. McNamara 💊

Pro

Mexico City $<50k (USD)

Message

About H. McNamara 💊

Hey I’m Jay, Principal Designer at Frog 🐸MX · @sketch Ambassador | Prev @23design

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • strategy
  • ux
  • visual design
Message