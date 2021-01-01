Brand & Graphic Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Interface Designer @ Sketch
2018 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile
- product design
- typography layout
- ui
- ux
- web design
Gastón Sosa
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Gastón Sosa
I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo
Work History
-
Creative Designer @ Común ADV
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- adobe cc suite
- advertising
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- digital design
- graphic design
- leadership
- print design
- social media content
- teamwork
- typography
Alejandro Marnetti
Mendoza • $<50k (USD)
About Alejandro Marnetti
I'm Graphic Designer. From the beginning of my career I focused in brand and corporate identity. I'm responsible and finish my works on time.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
Austin Diaz
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Austin Diaz
Es por acá.
@austindiazb
Work History
-
Motion Graphic Designer @ Blissout
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- graphic design
- motion graphics