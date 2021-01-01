Brand & Graphic Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nicolas Prieto

Nicolas Prieto

Pro

Argentina - Mendoza $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Interface Designer @ Sketch

    2018 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography layout
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Gastón Sosa

Gastón Sosa

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

About Gastón Sosa

I'm a graphic designer. I have experience working in advertising agencies and design studios. Always looking to create new things through design.
A.K.A: Disvo

Work History

  • Creative Designer @ Común ADV

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Facultad de Artes y Diseño, Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe cc suite
  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • print design
  • social media content
  • teamwork
  • typography
Alejandro Marnetti

Alejandro Marnetti

Mendoza $<50k (USD)

About Alejandro Marnetti

I'm Graphic Designer. From the beginning of my career I focused in brand and corporate identity. I'm responsible and finish my works on time.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
Austin Diaz

Austin Diaz

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

About Austin Diaz

Es por acá.

@austindiazb

Work History

  • Motion Graphic Designer @ Blissout

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
