Brand & Graphic Designers in Malang, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Malang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Puji Ari Setiawan

Puji Ari Setiawan

Pro

Malang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Dipa Inhouse

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Kevin Rachmadiansyah

Kevin Rachmadiansyah

Malang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
Message
Feri Nurdianto

Feri Nurdianto

Malang, Indonesia

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • icon designer
  • ui visual designer
  • user experience (ux)
  • web developement
Message
Musmuliady Jahi

Musmuliady Jahi

Malang, Indonesia

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message