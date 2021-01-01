Brand & Graphic Designers in Malang, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Malang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Puji Ari SetiawanPro
Malang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead UI Designer @ Dipa Inhouse
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- dashboard
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kevin Rachmadiansyah
Malang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
Feri Nurdianto
Malang, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding identity
- icon designer
- ui visual designer
- user experience (ux)
- web developement
Musmuliady Jahi
Malang, Indonesia
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe