Brand & Graphic Designers in Madrid, Spain for hire

Nahuel Bardi

Madrid $<50k (USD)

About Nahuel Bardi

Freelance illustrator and graphic designer based in Spain

Work History

  • freelance illustrator and graphic designer @ Fiverr https://www.fiverr.com/nahuelbardi?up_rollout=true

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Escuela Multimedial Da Vinci

    Graphic Designer

    2019

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital illustrations
  • editorial design
  • gifs
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • poster design
  • product illustrations
Rubén Ferlo

Madrid

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • monogram
  • web design
Victoria Fernández

Madrid $<50k (USD)

About Victoria Fernández

Venezuelan living in Madrid.
Making: animations, illustrations, maps and smiles.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • character design
  • concept art
  • editorial design
  • gif art
  • illustration
  • piñatas
  • product illustration
Offriginal

Pro

Madrid $60-70k (USD)

About Offriginal

UX/UI Designer Lead & UI Specialist.
Look at usual things with unusual eyes.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
