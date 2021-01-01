Brand & Graphic Designers in Ludhiana, India for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ludhiana, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Raghu Sharma

Raghu Sharma

Ludhiana, India $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Visual & Web Designer @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Guru Nanak Dev University

    Bachelor in computer applications

    2012

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • brand identity pack
  • branding and logo design
  • social media content
  • style guides
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress
Message
Inderjit Singh

Inderjit Singh

Pro

Ludhiana, Punjab, India $<50k (USD)

Message

About Inderjit Singh

Illustrations, UI/UX, Packaging , Branding, UI, Apparel/Merchandise. I'm a create awesome interfaces that work great. +918968866007

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Education Culture Pvt. Ltd.

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • PCTE Group of Institutes

    bachelor of computer application

    2013

Skills

  • appdesign
  • book design
  • branding identity
  • brochure design
  • catalog design
  • figma
  • illustration
  • merchandise
  • packaging
  • photo retouching
  • poster design
  • presentation design
  • print design
  • protoyping
  • stickers
  • website redesign
Message
Rajveer Singh

Rajveer Singh

Punjab, India $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animations
  • communications
  • figma
  • illustration
  • time management
  • uiux
  • visual design
  • webdesign
Message
Harjot Grewal

Harjot Grewal

Punjab, India $<50k (USD)

Message

About Harjot Grewal

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • mobile app
  • ui
  • user experiance
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Message