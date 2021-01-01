Brand & Graphic Designers in Lucknow, India for hire
Akshat (dsg9.co)
Lucknow, India • $<50k (USD)
About Akshat (dsg9.co)
I build User Experience Designs for Product based Businesses.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Abhishek Prakash ✪Pro
Kanpur, India • $<50k (USD)
About Abhishek Prakash ✪
𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 × 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗥 × 𝗨𝗜/𝗨𝗫 × 𝗪𝗘𝗕 × 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗖 × 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚.
𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹- 𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐢𝟐𝟒𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡@𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Work History
-
Sr. Graphic Designer @ Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.
2014 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe experience design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- advertising
- affinity
- branding
- graphic design
- ios android
- mobile
- print design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Vartika Gupta
Kanpur ,India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ India
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d game artist
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premier pro
- adobe xd
- branding
- branding identity
- business card design
- digital painting
- graphic design
- graphic designer
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- print layout
- uidesign
sanya Sharma
Lucknow, India
About sanya Sharma
I am a student at Amity University Lucknow doing BFA Animation .
I Aspire to be a 2D Animator .
I have major indulgence in manual as well as digital works.
Work History
-
2D Animator @ Pixtrics infocom
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Amity University
BFA Animation
2017
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe audition
- adobe bridge
- adobe flash professional
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- autodesk maya
- character animation
- character design
- craft
- illustration
- sketch
- vfx
- video editting
- virtual dj