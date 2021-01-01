Brand & Graphic Designers in Lucknow, India for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Lucknow, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Akshat (dsg9.co)

Akshat (dsg9.co)

Lucknow, India $<50k (USD)

Message

About Akshat (dsg9.co)

I build User Experience Designs for Product based Businesses.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message
Abhishek Prakash ✪

Abhishek Prakash ✪

Pro

Kanpur, India $<50k (USD)

Message

About Abhishek Prakash ✪

𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 × 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗥 × 𝗨𝗜/𝗨𝗫 × 𝗪𝗘𝗕 × 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗖 × 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚.

𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹- 𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐢𝟐𝟒𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡@𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝.𝐜𝐨𝐦

Work History

  • Sr. Graphic Designer @ Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

    2014 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe experience design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • advertising
  • affinity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • ios android
  • mobile
  • print design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Vartika Gupta

Vartika Gupta

Kanpur ,India $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ India

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d game artist
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premier pro
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • digital painting
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • print layout
  • uidesign
Message
sanya Sharma

sanya Sharma

Lucknow, India

Message

About sanya Sharma

I am a student at Amity University Lucknow doing BFA Animation .
I Aspire to be a 2D Animator .
I have major indulgence in manual as well as digital works.

Work History

  • 2D Animator @ Pixtrics infocom

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Amity University

    BFA Animation

    2017

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe audition
  • adobe bridge
  • adobe flash professional
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • autodesk maya
  • character animation
  • character design
  • craft
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • vfx
  • video editting
  • virtual dj
Message