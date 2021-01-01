Brand & Graphic Designers in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Kirill Emelyanov

Lisbon $80-90k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d artist
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
Jorge Olino

Lisbon, Portugal $60-70k (USD)

About Jorge Olino

I'm an empathic and intuition guided designer who is analytical of my own instinctive insights. I praise iterating, though I'm not a follower of rigid design methodologies and formulaic thinking as a guarantee of outcome. I meet my goals by intersecting creativity, context and common sense. Add a pinch of adventure to all that.

Main skills: Graphical User Interface (both web and mobile), User Interaction (both digital and analog), Branding, Not Settling For The Usual.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand designer
  • graphic design
  • interface designer
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ux ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Bohdan Kononets

Lisbon, Portugal $50-60k (USD)

About Bohdan Kononets

Insightful, intuitive and a bit quirky. Your mom's favourite interface designer. Design Director & Founder @Flatstudio

Work History

  • Design director @ Flatstudio, LDA

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • complex interfaces
  • dashboards
  • digital design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography
  • web design
Miguel

Lisbon $60-70k (USD)

About Miguel

Hello 👋
I'm a Digital Product Designer at AKQA & Awwwards Young Judge.
Full time classic car enthusiast.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ AKQA

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IADE

    Marketing and Advertising Bachelor's Degree

    2017

Skills

  • Automotive design
  • interaction design
  • iot
  • mobile design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
