Brand & Graphic Designers in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

About Jorge Olino

I'm an empathic and intuition guided designer who is analytical of my own instinctive insights. I praise iterating, though I'm not a follower of rigid design methodologies and formulaic thinking as a guarantee of outcome. I meet my goals by intersecting creativity, context and common sense. Add a pinch of adventure to all that.

Main skills: Graphical User Interface (both web and mobile), User Interaction (both digital and analog), Branding, Not Settling For The Usual.