Brand & Graphic Designers in Leeds, United Kingdom for hire

Phil Millward
Leeds • $50-60k (USD)
About Phil Millward
Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds
Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Parallax
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 3d graphics
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- web design
Jordan JenkinsPro
Wales • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- visual design
Nino MamaladzePro
Manchester, UK • $50-60k (USD)
About Nino Mamaladze
Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
Adam RobertsPro
Sheffield, UK • $90-100k (USD)
About Adam Roberts
I'm an award winning designer and developer that's been around for over 20 years. I can handle branding, photography, UI/UX design for websites and apps. I've gone from 15 years of developing websites with Wordpress, to only building sites now with React and Gatsby.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI/UX Design
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- gatsby
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- photography
- react
- web design
- wordpress