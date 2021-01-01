Brand & Graphic Designers in Krasnodar, Russia for hire
Sergey FilkovPro
Krasnodar, Russia • $80-90k (USD)
About Sergey Filkov
Art Direction. Concept Vision. Product Design. UI Skills. UX Skills.
Work History
-
Expert UI/UX Designer @ Upwork
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Computer Graphics | UCTC "Turbo"
Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
2007
Skills
- dashboards
- design systems
- interaction design
- lean ux
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user research
- ux
- visual design
Dolzhenko Yaroslav
Krasnodar, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art
- brending
- corel draw
- hand drawing
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- procreate
- t-shirt design
Misha Karagezyan
Krasnodar, Russia. • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- calligraphy
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Мария
Krasnodar, Russia • $<50k (USD)
About Мария
Hi, I am an illustrator from Russia. I specialize in watercolors and study digital drawing.
Work History
-
designer @ bakery cafe
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- vector illustration
- watercolor illustration