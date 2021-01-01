Brand & Graphic Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Kaunas, Lithuania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
AistePro
Vilnius • $70-80k (USD)
About Aiste
Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- brand architecture
- brand consultant
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- identity and branding
- identity development
- identity systems
- logo
- strategic design
- strategist
- symbol design
- trademark design
- visual identity design
ForSureLettersPro
Vilnius, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom
- graphic design
- handwriting
- lettering
- logo
- sketching
- typeface
- typography
Juste NavickaitePro
Vilnius, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad de Monterrey
Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
- web design
Rugilė Lukašenkinaitė
Kaunas, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
IED Barcelona
Graphic Design & Motion Graphics
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- premier pro
- product design
- video editing