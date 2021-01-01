Brand & Graphic Designers in Jember, Indonesia for hire

gandkurniawan

gandkurniawan

Jember, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Jember University

    6

    2020

Skills

  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • flyer design
  • html5 css3
  • java
  • javascript
  • logo and branding
  • mobile app ui
  • poster design
  • web design
anas_Q

anas_Q

Jember, Indonesia $>250k (USD)

About anas_Q

Good designs help people achieve their mission, i am excited to be part of your journey to tell a story.

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Design @ movio_

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • politeknik negeri jember

    diploma 3 in informatics management

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • business card design
  • corel draw x7
  • cover design
  • logo and branding
  • mascot logo
  • minimalist logo
  • powerpoint presentation
  • uidesign
Andrean Hendy

Andrean Hendy

Jember, East Java, Indonesia. $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon design
Shohihul M

Shohihul M

Jember, Indonesia $100-110k (USD)

About Shohihul M

User Interface Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • cleandesign
  • mobile app ui
  • problem solver
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
