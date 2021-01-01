Brand & Graphic Designers in Jaipur, India for hire

Maninder Kaur

Maninder Kaur

Pro

Jaipur, India $100-110k (USD)

About Maninder Kaur

UI/UX, Web Design, Interaction Designer at Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt.Ltd.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Alphonic Network Solutions

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • User Experience Design
  • User Interface Design
  • User-centered Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uiux
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
vipin sharma

vipin sharma

jaipur, india $<50k (USD)

About vipin sharma

Hi, I'm a creative UX/UI designer. Designing is my passion and i love doing it. My goal is to solve problems through designing.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ K-max pvt ltd

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flow charts
  • prototype
  • scenarios
  • smart worker
  • team leader
  • ucd
  • usability testing
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • user journey
  • wireframe
Provis Technologies

Provis Technologies

Jaipur, India $<50k (USD)

About Provis Technologies

Website Development & Graphic Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • banner ads
  • brand identity development
  • branding and logo design
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • graphic design
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • social media branding
  • social media posts
  • uidesign
  • web design
  • website redesign
Aashish Methani

Aashish Methani

Jaipur, India $60-70k (USD)

About Aashish Methani

Always up for freshly brewed content.
|| Exploring and Experimenting ||

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • illustrator
  • minimalist
  • minimalist logo
