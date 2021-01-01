Brand & Graphic Designers in Izmir, Turkey for hire
BatuhanPro
Izmir, Turkey • $120-130k (USD)
About Batuhan
Product Designer
Work History
-
Hoster @ Talkcast
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
Dokuz Eylul University
Computer Engineering
2019
Skills
- user centered design
- uxui design
- visual design
Zeynep FermancıPro
İzmir
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- figma
- illustration
- logo desing
- ui
- ux
- web design
ekrem elmasPro
İzmir, Turkey
About ekrem elmas
I translate intents into interfaces.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- ui
- usability testing
- web design
- wireframe
Delaram-s🔺
İzmir, Turkey
About Delaram-s🔺
I try to do creative work And solve problems in the best way
Work History
-
Ui/Ux Designer @ inpinapp
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
masomiye
Diploma
2008
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- layout drawing
- lean ux
- logo
- uidesign
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user journy
- user research
- uxdesign