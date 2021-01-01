Brand & Graphic Designers in Izmir, Turkey for hire

Batuhan

Izmir, Turkey $120-130k (USD)

About Batuhan

Product Designer

Work History

  • Hoster @ Talkcast

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • Dokuz Eylul University

    Computer Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • user centered design
  • uxui design
  • visual design
Zeynep Fermancı

İzmir

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • figma
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
ekrem elmas

İzmir, Turkey

About ekrem elmas

I translate intents into interfaces.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • web design
  • wireframe
Delaram-s🔺

İzmir, Turkey

About Delaram-s🔺

I try to do creative work And solve problems in the best way

Work History

  • Ui/Ux Designer @ inpinapp

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • masomiye

    Diploma

    2008

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • layout drawing
  • lean ux
  • logo
  • uidesign
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user journy
  • user research
  • uxdesign
