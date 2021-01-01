Brand & Graphic Designers in Istanbul, Turkey for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Istanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Turgay Mutlay

Turgay Mutlay

Pro

İstanbul $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI Designer & illustrator @ Freelance

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • communication designer
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • ui
  • visual design
Message
Kemal Sanli

Kemal Sanli

Istanbul $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • print design
Message
Furkan Söyler

Furkan Söyler

Pro

Istanbul

Message

About Furkan Söyler

Hi!

I'm Furkan, illustration and animation artist based in Istanbul.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • character design
  • digital art
  • icon
  • illustration
  • vector
Message
Burak Karakaya

Burak Karakaya

Pro

Istanbul

Message

Work History

  • Founder @ Hitechia

    2014 - 2016

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message