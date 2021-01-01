Brand & Graphic Designers in Islamabad, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Islamabad, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mujtaba JaffariPro
Islamabad, Pakistan • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer | Team Lead @ Troon Technologies
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Peshawar, Pakistan
Bachelor (Hons) in Communication Design
2010
Skills
- branding and logo design
- design for web
- design sprint
- design thinking
- mobile interface
- problem solver
- product design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Haris
Islamabad • $60-70k (USD)
About Haris
✏️Freelance Designer| Ramen Addict
Work History
-
Associate Art Director @ Ogilvy and Mather Pakistan
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Peshawar
Bachelors in Communication Design (Honors)
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
Mian SalmanPro
Islamabad, Pakistan • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- App Design
- UI Design
- Web Design
- branding
- branding identity
- clean logos
- clever logos
- creative concepts
- creative logos
- graphic design
- icon
- logo and branding
- logo deisgn
- negative space logos
- smart logos
- trendy logos
Burhan KhawajaPro
Islamabad, Pakistan • $110-120k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- mobile app design
- motion graphics
- onboarding
- ui
- ux
- web design