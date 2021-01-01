Brand & Graphic Designers in Irvine, CA for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Irvine, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
brian hurstPro
orange county, california • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Vanguard University
BA - Religion
2006
Skills
- custom lettering
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
David SilvaPro
Orange County, CA • $130-140k (USD)
About David Silva
Type & Product designer for 10+yrs.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding and logo design
- mobile design
- product design
- saas
- webapp design
Josh WarrenPro
Los Angeles, CA • $130-140k (USD)
About Josh Warren
Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Avinew
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
CSU Fresno
B.A Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- sketch
- typography
- ui
Zach HannibalPro
Orange County, CA
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Louisiana Tech University
Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- screen printing
- typography