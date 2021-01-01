Brand & Graphic Designers in Irvine, CA for hire

brian hurst

orange county, california $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vanguard University

    BA - Religion

    2006

Skills

  • custom lettering
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
David Silva

Orange County, CA $130-140k (USD)

About David Silva

Type & Product designer for 10+yrs.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • saas
  • webapp design
Josh Warren

Los Angeles, CA $130-140k (USD)

About Josh Warren

Design Director/ Brand Designer/ Illustrator/ Iconographer. Available for freelance work.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Avinew

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • CSU Fresno

    B.A Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
Zach Hannibal

Orange County, CA

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Louisiana Tech University

    Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • screen printing
  • typography
