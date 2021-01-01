Brand & Graphic Designers in Indianapolis, IN for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Indianapolis, IN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Tressa Janes

Tressa Janes

Indianapolis, IN $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Tressa Janes

Designer in fabulous Indianapolis at Innovatemap

Work History

  • Digital Content Designer @ MKR

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Purdue University

    B.A. in Visual Communications Design

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Seth Richardson

Seth Richardson

Indianapolis $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Seth Richardson

UI/UX Designer @ Studio Science

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Mariah (Papaya) Dunn

Mariah (Papaya) Dunn

Indianapolis $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Papaya Creative

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Arizona

    BFA Visual Communications

    2015

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • divi
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • squarespace
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • wordpress developer
Message
BE BOLD, Apparel + Design

BE BOLD, Apparel + Design

Pro

indianapolis $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Professor @ The Art Institute of Indianapolis

    2006 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • the Academy of Art

    MFA

    2014

Skills

  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • logo
  • professor
Message