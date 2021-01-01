Brand & Graphic Designers in Indianapolis, IN for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Indianapolis, IN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tressa Janes
Indianapolis, IN • $50-60k (USD)
About Tressa Janes
Designer in fabulous Indianapolis at Innovatemap
Work History
-
Digital Content Designer @ MKR
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Purdue University
B.A. in Visual Communications Design
2019
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
Seth Richardson
Indianapolis • $80-90k (USD)
About Seth Richardson
UI/UX Designer @ Studio Science
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mariah (Papaya) Dunn
Indianapolis • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Owner + Designer @ Papaya Creative
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Arizona
BFA Visual Communications
2015
Skills
- adobe xd
- divi
- graphic design
- illustration
- print design
- squarespace
- ui
- uidesign
- wordpress developer
BE BOLD, Apparel + DesignPro
indianapolis • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Professor @ The Art Institute of Indianapolis
2006 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
the Academy of Art
MFA
2014
Skills
- advertising
- art direction
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- layout
- logo
- professor