Brand & Graphic Designers in Ikeja, Nigeria for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Ikeja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Augustus
Lagos, Nigeria
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Freelance
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- ab testing
- art direction
- branding identity
- data visualization
- design systems
- icon
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- iteration
- marketing communications
- user research
- ux
- vector
- visual design
- web design
Commissioner of Design™Pro
Lagos, Nigeria • $60-70k (USD)
About Commissioner of Design™
Product Designer 👨🏾🎨Balancing technical, commercial and human interaction through design . I ask questions and provoke thoughts.
Work History
-
UX Designer @ hotels.ng
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- content writing
- design thinking
- html css
- prototype
- ui
- user research
- ux
- wireframe
Joshua OluwagbemigaPro
Lagos, Nigeria • $140-150k (USD)
About Joshua Oluwagbemiga
User Experience Designer in Lagos, Nigeria. Enthusiastic about futurism
Work History
-
Product Designer @ InVision
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Ayodeji Olagbaiye
Lagos Nigeria, • $<50k (USD)
About Ayodeji Olagbaiye
Frontend developer and UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- figma
- front-end development
- interaction design
- uidesign
- uxdesign