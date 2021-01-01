Brand & Graphic Designers in Gent, Belgium for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Gent, Belgium on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ann-Sophie De SteurPro
Ghent • $<50k (USD)
About Ann-Sophie De Steur
Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!
Work History
-
Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Catholic University Louvain
MA in History
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- digital
- drawing
- flat design
- graphic design
- illustration
- vector graphics
Ruben Daems (.com)Pro
Antwerp
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
Matthias Solberghe
Brugge, Belgium • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Product Designer @ Healthblocks.io
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Syntra West
Webmaster
2013
Skills
- app design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
- webflow
Gilles VerschuerePro
Ghent, Belgium
About Gilles Verschuere
Hi, my name is Gilles Verschuere and Wildstripe is the independent design studio from where I work in the heart of Ghent, Belgium. I am a freelancer specialized in brand identity, typeface and web design informed by contemporary design sensibilities with a minimalist touch.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- print design
- ui