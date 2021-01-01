Brand & Graphic Designers in Florianopolis, Brazil for hire
Mateus Disquete
Florianópolis, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Mateus Disquete
Mateus Disquete is a young designer and illustrator with a tireless imagination and a strong passion for simple, dynamic and very colorful shapes. He believes in design as a democratic dialect by which people can connect and evolve together.
Specialties
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- digital marketing
- graphic design
- icon design
- illustration
- interface design
- social media
Carlos Toledo
Florianopolis, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Carlos Toledo
I'm a full-stack designer
I love getting involved in the whole process. Research, Product Design, Front-end.
Webflow Specialist
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe xd
- figma
- framer
- front-end development
- html5 css3
- illustration
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- type design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- webflow
Gabriel Lauxen
Brasil, Florianópolis - SC • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
Graphic designer @ Move Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding
Adriano Debarba
Florianópolis, Brazil
About Adriano Debarba
Art director focusing on visual identity and advertising campaigns often involving lettering and calligraphy.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
Universidade do Vale do Itajaí
Publicitário
2018
Skills
- calligraphy
- creative direction
- creativity
- graphic design
- handmade
- lettering