Brand & Graphic Designers in Florence, Italy for hire

Alberto Macherelli
Florence, Italy • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX – Digital Product Designer @ Simple Booking
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Florence
Degree in Design, 110 with honors
2017
Skills
- branding
- digital product design
- ui design
- ux design
Nvard Yerkanian
Florence, Italy • $50-60k (USD)
About Nvard Yerkanian
Artist and designer based in between Yerevan, Armenia and Florence, Italy.
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Self-empoyed
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Caucasus Media Institute
Diploma
2008
Skills
- art direction
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
- visual art
Simone "duman" Marinelli
Florence • $<50k (USD)
About Simone "duman" Marinelli
creative director| graphic design | illustrator | tit | | life | bike lover | observer | visual
Work History
-
art director creative @ bloodyfine s.r.l
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
ACCADEMIA ROMA
Diploma of Art and Design
2000
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art
- artdirector
- creative direction
- cycle
- design
- logo
- tit
- uidesign
- visual art
- visual design
Logomathes™Pro
Florence, Italy • $<50k (USD)
About Logomathes™
My voyage of discovery identifies itself in graphics especially, its symbols/hieroglyphics and how the present is affected by the past
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo
- monogram
- negative space