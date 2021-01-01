Brand & Graphic Designers in Egypt for hire

Kareem Magdi

Alexandria, Egypt

About Kareem Magdi

Freelance Art Director specializing in building meaningful brands & telling their stories through timeless visuals & illustrations.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • visual identity design
Marwa

Egypt $120-130k (USD)

About Marwa

UI Design & Illustration

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
Mohamed Elgendy

Egypt $50-60k (USD)

About Mohamed Elgendy

Head of Design @Rely'IO

Work History

  • Co-Founder & Head of Design @ Rely'IO

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Commercial management

    Diplom

    2007

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
mai mousa

Cairo, Egypt $<50k (USD)

About mai mousa

Graphic Designer with +5 years experience..i'm seeking for a good new opportunity (mainly in logo design and branding field).
📩 DM for inquiries

Work History

  • Visual designer @ Freelance

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • product design
  • ui
