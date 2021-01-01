Brand & Graphic Designers in Denver, CO for hire
Jevons Design Co.
Denver, CO
About Jevons Design Co.
I was born and raised in upstate New York. But, like many freedom loving Americans before me, I decided to make the journey west. I landed in Denver, CO. I've had the pleasure of woking on clients such as; Nike, Burton, Instagram, Canada Goose, Jackson Hole, Powershares, Spalding, Warrior, Odell.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Brian Edward Miller
Broomfield, CO
About Brian Edward Miller
I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- cartoon
- concept art
- illustration
- picture books
Andrew Littmann
Boulder, CO
About Andrew Littmann
Associate Director of Design with Credit Karma.
Specialties
-
Product Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- ios design
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Drew BarrettPro
Denver, CO • $<50k (USD)
About Drew Barrett
Designer & Doodler currently based out of Denver. I like historical design and lines.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Freelance
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- doodling
- illustration
- lettering
- letterpress printing
- line work
- linework
- ornamentation
- packaging
- typography
- vector illustration