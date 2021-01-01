Brand & Graphic Designers in Davao, Philippines for hire

Shannen Sapar

Davao City, Philippines $<50k (USD)

About Shannen Sapar

Independent UI and UX Designer.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Onerent

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Emelyn dela cruz

Davao, Philippines $50-60k (USD)

About Emelyn dela cruz

Logo - Graphics and Web Design. Know more about me here: LinkedIn @delacruzemelyn Cheers!

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Self Employed

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Immaculate Conception

    Bachelor of Science BS Information Technology Major in Multimedia

    2015

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • sketch - up
Alemer Veloso

Davao City, Philippines $<50k (USD)

About Alemer Veloso

Definitely a coffee lover, I can't think and make any designs without 3 glasses of coffee. Let's make the world colorful thru our designs! kumpaya!!!..

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Incomestore

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Holy Cross of Davao College

    BS-Physics

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • logo
  • mascot design
  • typography
Maria Fe

Davao City, Philippines, 8000 $220-250k (USD)

About Maria Fe

Creating out-of-the-box stories out of designs.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • abstract logo
  • adobe illustrator
  • art and illustration design
  • business card design
  • creative logo design
  • minimalism
  • minimalist logo
  • minimalistic logo
  • negative space logo
  • playful logo designs
