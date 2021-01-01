Brand & Graphic Designers in Comilla, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Comilla, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Abdullah Mamun
Comilla, Bangladesh • $60-70k (USD)
About Abdullah Mamun
Visual Design, UI/UX, Product Design
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- app design
- app ui
- appdesign
- dashboard
- mobile
- ui desgin
- ux
- website
- website ui
Arifur Rahman Tushar ➔Pro
Comilla • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Ui Designer @ Webris
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Fenipolytechnic Institute
Diploma in Architect
2015
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- ui
- ui ux
- uidesigner
- user interface
- web design
- website design
- xd
Firoj Kabir | Logo DesignerPro
Rangpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Logo and Branding Designer @ Fiverr
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- app icon
- brand guidelines
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- lettermark
- lettermark design
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- modern logo
- symbol
- typography
Muhammad AslamPro
narayanganj, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About Muhammad Aslam
Muhammad aslam is an Graphic Artist based in Bandar, narayanganj, Bangladesh
contract
https://linktr.ee/muhaammad_aslam
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- icondesign
- logo minimal
- print design