Brand & Graphic Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for hire

Ranikas

Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

About Ranikas

Graphic designer and Illustrator
Available for freelance projects

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Bra
  • Photoshop
  • UI Design
  • illustation
  • web desgin
Maduranga Kodithuwakku

Colombo, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

About Maduranga Kodithuwakku

Hi! I'm Maduranga. a Senior UX Engineer based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 5+ years of UX Industrial Experience. Crafting Digital Products | Web/Mobile Applications.

Work History

  • UI/UX Engineer @ Omobio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • business card designing
  • flyers and posters designing
  • graphic design
  • icon designing
  • illustration designing
  • logo
  • photo editing and retouching
  • social media designing
  • ui
Sanoj Dilshan

Pro

Colombo, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

About Sanoj Dilshan

Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Plymouth University , UK

    Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • appdesign
  • creative thinking
  • front end web developer
  • mobile application developer
  • problem solver
  • ui
  • ui ux
  • ui desing
  • ui development
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web dessigner
Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

Colombo, Sri Lanka

About Dulanjaya Samarajeewa

UI/UX Engineer Tech One Global

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Oddly

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Plymouth University

    Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe xd
  • uidesign
  • user research
  • ux
