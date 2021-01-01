Brand & Graphic Designers in Colombo, Sri Lanka for hire
Ranikas
Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About Ranikas
Graphic designer and Illustrator
Available for freelance projects
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Bra
- Photoshop
- UI Design
- illustation
- web desgin
Maduranga Kodithuwakku
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About Maduranga Kodithuwakku
Hi! I'm Maduranga. a Senior UX Engineer based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 5+ years of UX Industrial Experience. Crafting Digital Products | Web/Mobile Applications.
Work History
-
UI/UX Engineer @ Omobio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- business card designing
- flyers and posters designing
- graphic design
- icon designing
- illustration designing
- logo
- photo editing and retouching
- social media designing
- ui
Sanoj DilshanPro
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About Sanoj Dilshan
Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Plymouth University , UK
Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- appdesign
- creative thinking
- front end web developer
- mobile application developer
- problem solver
- ui
- ui ux
- ui desing
- ui development
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
- web design
- web dessigner
Dulanjaya Samarajeewa
Colombo, Sri Lanka
About Dulanjaya Samarajeewa
UI/UX Engineer Tech One Global
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Oddly
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Plymouth University
Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe xd
- uidesign
- user research
- ux