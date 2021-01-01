Brand & Graphic Designers in Coimbatore, India for hire

Dinesh Danny

Coimbatore $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webapp
Edison Johnson

Coimbatore $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • android app design
  • android app development
  • animation
  • branding and logo design
  • front-end development
  • full stack developer
  • graphic design
  • ios application design
  • ios development
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Mohammad Ashik

Coimbatore, India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelancing @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
James John

Coimbatore, India $50-60k (USD)

About James John

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • design for web
  • design process
  • graphic design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web developement
