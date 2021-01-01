Brand & Graphic Designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Voicu ApostolPro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 3d
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- app
- branding
- design
- icon
- mobile
- motion graphics
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Lehel Mór Makó / brandmórPro
Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- web design
Lucian TudorachePro
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
About Lucian Tudorache
UI & UX Designer, Illustrator
Work History
-
Web Designer & Marketing Manager @ Local Office Supplies Shop
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- marketing
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Bogdan Vezeteu
Cluj-Napoca, Romania • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo design