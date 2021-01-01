Brand & Graphic Designers in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for hire

Voicu Apostol

Cluj-Napoca, Romania $90-100k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • app
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Lehel Mór Makó / brandmór

Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Lucian Tudorache

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

About Lucian Tudorache

UI & UX Designer, Illustrator

Work History

  • Web Designer & Marketing Manager @ Local Office Supplies Shop

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • marketing
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Bogdan Vezeteu

Cluj-Napoca, Romania $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo design
