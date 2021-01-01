Brand & Graphic Designers in Chittagong, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tahsin Tamanna
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Figma
- Wireframing
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- android application design
- graphic design
- illustration
- ios application design
- logo and branding
- protoyping
- social media banners
- stationary design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- website layout design
Kakon Ghosh
Chittagong,Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Ast. Designer @ Dwellos
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Rangunia College
HSC
2018
Skills
- branding identity
- brochure design
- flyer design
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- print design
- social media branding
- social media posts
- web banner
- web design
Dipta Design
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Visual Identity Designer @ Kataplasma
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- app icon
- brand strategy
- branding and logo design
- corporate branding
- graphic design
- lettermark
- logo desgin
- logotype design
- minimal logo
- monogram
- vector graphics
- visual identity design
- wordmark
Mahi Uddin
Chittagong, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
National University
MBA
2015
Skills
- banner
- business card design
- cover photo
- flyer design
- logo
- logo and branding
- poster design