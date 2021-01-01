Brand & Graphic Designers in Chengdu, China for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Chengdu, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tenney TangPro
Chengdu, China • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- web design
HUAPro
Chengdu, China
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Chongqing university
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- ios
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web
AnthonyPro
Chengdu • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- maxon cinema 4d
- ui
- ux
- web design