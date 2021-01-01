Brand & Graphic Designers in Cebu City, Philippines for hire

Alexander Samokhin

Cebu, Philippines $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • bootstrap
  • clean
  • creative
  • front-end
  • html
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Matthew Andreus Narca

Cebu City, Philippines

About Matthew Andreus Narca

I help forward-thinking individuals and organizations to elevate experiences, start engagements, and communicate value by developing an identity that evokes feelings and inspire action.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design consultancy
  • handlettering
  • logo design
  • logo type
  • strategy
Lester Khan Dechos

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines $<50k (USD)

About Lester Khan Dechos

All Around Graphic Designer (Brand Identity Design, Web Design, Ui/Ux Design, Desktop Publishing & Illustrations).

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • desktop publishing
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • invision
  • logo and branding
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • web design
ryjin

Cebu City $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ Freelance

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
