Brand & Graphic Designers in Cardiff, United Kingdom for hire

Jed Whippey

Bristol $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ Siege Media

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Bath Spa

    FDA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding identity
  • design design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
Danny Shaw

Bristol

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University of Leeds

    Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Betina Todorova

Bristol, United Kingdom

About Betina Todorova

Hi there! I am a graphic designer with a big crush on typography and its fellow friends lettering, calligraphy, etc. and I love designing brand identities.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • calligraphy
  • creative thinking
  • lettering
  • logo design
  • packaging design
  • teamwork
  • typography
Yedah Design 🍉

Bristol, UK $70-80k (USD)

About Yedah Design 🍉

Co-fonder @BuskingFrance
Product Designer at Cookpad, in Bristol, United Kingdom. I am passionate about my job and about exploring different areas. I love new challenges, learning, experimenting and collaborating.

Work History

  • Product Designer & Cofounder @ Busking France

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ecole de Conde Bordeaux

    Master degree in Global design & project manager

    2017

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interactiondesign
  • interface designer
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • startups
  • uidesign
  • visual identity design
  • visualdesign
