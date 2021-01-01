Brand & Graphic Designers in Calcutta, India for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Calcutta, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ritika Barua

Ritika Barua

Kolkata, India

Message

About Ritika Barua

I am an illustrator with a keen interest to tell stories through my art and design. Whenever not working you might find me travelling or baking in the kitchen.

You can catch a glimpse of more of my works here - https://linktr.ee/ritikabarua

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
Message
Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

India, kolkata $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone app design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • sketch 3
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Md Alamgir

Md Alamgir

Kolkata, WB $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Sr. Graphic Designer @ Azqaa Designs

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • MANNU University

    Bachelor of Art

    2004

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • corel draw
Message
AMEE

AMEE

Kolkata, India $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design consultance
  • design strategy
  • design thinker
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • poster design
  • strategy
  • tshirt design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webapp design
  • website building
Message