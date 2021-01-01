Brand & Graphic Designers in Budapest, Hungary for hire

Bettina Szekany

Budapest

About Bettina Szekany

A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.

Always happy to contribute to a project.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • agile
  • android design
  • invision
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • project management
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Peltan-Brosz

Budapest $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Peltan-Brosz

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Hungarian University of Fine Arts

    Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • product photography
  • symbols
  • typography
  • web design
Zoltán Czékmány

Budapest, Hungary

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Astron Informatics

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
hunap_studio

Budapest $<50k (USD)

About hunap_studio

We are two brother Hunor and Apor from Budapest, Hungary. We have 8+ years of working experience in design territory and have more than 500 satisfied customers worldwide. Most of our projects are featured in various design books, like Novum - World of the graphic design magazine, Oktogon magazine, Logonest and many others. Since we are working on this field we received a lot of design awards, like A design award, Architzer design award, Iconic design awards, Behance appreciation award, Hungarian design awards, Golden drawing pin design award. We have been successful in many competitions! We were among the top 6 in the Electrolux DesignLab, we won the first price in the Hansgrohe - Caracalla design contest and the Laufen - Caracalla design contest.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Eclectic Toad LLC

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interior
  • interior design
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • product design
  • rendering
  • sketching
  • typography
  • web design
