Brand & Graphic Designers in Budapest, Hungary for hire

Bettina SzekanyPro
Budapest
About Bettina Szekany
A UI/UX designer from Europe who runs on hot chocolate while creating friendly user experience.
Always happy to contribute to a project.
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- agile
- android design
- invision
- ios design
- mobile
- project management
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Peltan-Brosz
Budapest • $<50k (USD)
Work History
Art Director @ Peltan-Brosz
2011 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Hungarian University of Fine Arts
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- photography
- print design
- product photography
- symbols
- typography
- web design
Zoltán Czékmány
Budapest, Hungary
Work History
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Astron Informatics
2017 – Present
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
hunap_studio
Budapest • $<50k (USD)
About hunap_studio
We are two brother Hunor and Apor from Budapest, Hungary. We have 8+ years of working experience in design territory and have more than 500 satisfied customers worldwide. Most of our projects are featured in various design books, like Novum - World of the graphic design magazine, Oktogon magazine, Logonest and many others. Since we are working on this field we received a lot of design awards, like A design award, Architzer design award, Iconic design awards, Behance appreciation award, Hungarian design awards, Golden drawing pin design award. We have been successful in many competitions! We were among the top 6 in the Electrolux DesignLab, we won the first price in the Hansgrohe - Caracalla design contest and the Laufen - Caracalla design contest.
Work History
Art Director @ Eclectic Toad LLC
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interior
- interior design
- logo
- motion graphics
- packaging
- product design
- rendering
- sketching
- typography
- web design