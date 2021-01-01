Brand & Graphic Designers in Brooklyn, NY for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Brooklyn, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bogdan NikitinPro
New York City, NY • $130-140k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- UX Design
- animation
- fintech
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile app
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- user research
- visual identity design
- web design
Kiran UkPro
New York City, NY • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Animal mark
- Branding
- Freelancer
- Logo design
- Logo designer
- abstract
- abstract logo
- animal logo
- bird logo
- clever mark
- cooperative logo
- creative
- freelance logo designer
- illustration
- product design
- product designer
Christopher Caldwell
New York City • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Massachusetts College of Art and Design
BFA
2015
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
AnatoliyPro
New York City, NY • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Upwrok/FL
2011 - 2015
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- appdesign
- cms
- cryptocurrency
- figma
- fintech
- game design
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design