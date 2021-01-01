Brand & Graphic Designers in Bristol, United Kingdom for hire
Jed WhippeyPro
Bristol • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer @ Siege Media
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Bath Spa
FDA Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding identity
- design design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
Danny Shaw
Bristol
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University of Leeds
Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
Betina Todorova
Bristol, United Kingdom
About Betina Todorova
Hi there! I am a graphic designer with a big crush on typography and its fellow friends lettering, calligraphy, etc. and I love designing brand identities.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- calligraphy
- creative thinking
- lettering
- logo design
- packaging design
- teamwork
- typography
Yedah Design 🍉Pro
Bristol, UK • $70-80k (USD)
About Yedah Design 🍉
Co-fonder @BuskingFrance
Product Designer at Cookpad, in Bristol, United Kingdom. I am passionate about my job and about exploring different areas. I love new challenges, learning, experimenting and collaborating.
Work History
-
Product Designer & Cofounder @ Busking France
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Ecole de Conde Bordeaux
Master degree in Global design & project manager
2017
Skills
- interaction design
- interactiondesign
- interface designer
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- startups
- uidesign
- visual identity design
- visualdesign