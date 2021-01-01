Brand & Graphic Designers in Braga, Portugal for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Braga, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
João Torres
Porto
About João Torres
I'm a Graphic and UX/UI designer based in Porto, Portugal.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Tiago Silva
Porto, Portugal • $<50k (USD)
About Tiago Silva
Designer and Illustrator
Work History
-
Designer @ MOTHER VOLCANO
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
ESAD
Graduation
2017
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
Pedro ET
Porto, Portugal
About Pedro ET
Senior Product Designer @ Wisely
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Significa
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- product design
- ui ux
Ana MorenoPro
Porto, Portugal • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- Web Design
- product design