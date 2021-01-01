Brand & Graphic Designers in Boston, MA for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Boston, MA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Rachel Wright
Boston, MA • $110-120k (USD)
About Rachel Wright
Running on pizza, coffee & toaster strudel.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ DraftKings
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- visual design
Madeleine McMichaelPro
Boston
About Madeleine McMichael
☻ Design
✿ Illustration
☻ Message me with freelance requests.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- ui
Matt WillettPro
Boston, MA • $90-100k (USD)
About Matt Willett
Hey hey, I'm a creative technologist and visual designer with a passion for finding simple answers to complex design questions. I help cultivate brands and build cohesive experiences.
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ Embark Veterinary
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Bristol Community College
Associates in Art - Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- mobile
- ui and ux
- user expirience
- user interface (ui)
- visual artist
- visual communications
- visual identity design
- web apps
- web design
- web ui