Brand & Graphic Designers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for hire

Nurbek Nas

Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • logo
Artem Konkin

Bishkek $<50k (USD)

About Artem Konkin

Konkin Artem | 25AO |
#Graphic_Designer #UI_Designer #Web_Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Irokez

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IUK

    Programmer

    2014

Skills

  • flat design
  • flatdesign
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
jetigen

Kyrgyzstan Bishkek $50-60k (USD)

About jetigen

hey I'm Providing custom Logo Design & crafting meaningful brands. illustration and love minimalism. ----

Work History

  • Graphic design @ U studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kyrgyzstan Turkey Manas university

    Fine art

    2016

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo deisgn
  • logo maker
  • travel
  • ui ux
  • web design
Sagynai Murat

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding and logo design
  • conceptual design
  • css
  • design thinking
  • figma
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • html5
  • imovie
  • javascript
  • web design
  • webflow
  • wireframing and prototyping
