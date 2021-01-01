Brand & Graphic Designers in Birmingham, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dan BakerPro
Birmingham, UK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Founder @ hiya
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- clean
- designer
- light
- mobile design
- responsive
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website redesign
Mattie LynchPro
Birmingham
About Mattie Lynch
Irish Brand Designer & Illustrator making the goods from Birmingham.
Available for freelance.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- badge
- brand identity
- branding
- flat design
- geometric
- icon
- illustration
Emma
Rugeley, United Kingdom • $<50k (USD)
About Emma
UI/UX designer and front end web developer.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- css css3
- git
- html5
- javascript jquery
- scss
- software methodologies
Joseph Crump
Birmingham, United Kingdom
About Joseph Crump
Hi I'm Joe, a User Experience designer with a masters in User Experience Design and a degree in Product Design. I have been freelancing for some time now sharing my skills and experience with the design community and want to increase my connections with the design world through my Dribbble profile. As a UX designer I can provide end-to-end assistance through the entire design process, from research and data gathering to high fidelity mock-ups and everything else in between. Feel free to reach out to me if interested in teaming up.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Kingston University
Masters
2020
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- UX Research