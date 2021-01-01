Brand & Graphic Designers in Bandung, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Bandung, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Guntur Saladin

Bandung, Indonesia $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Junior Illustrator @ Andelo

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Indonesia University of Education

    Fine Art Education

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mascot
Ilham Maulana

Bandung, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • product design
  • ui desgin
Jajang Irawan

Bandung, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Bizness Apps

    2012 - 2015

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • design
  • icon app design
  • invision
  • ios design
  • marvel app
  • mobile app designer
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • zeplin
Dicky Indrayan

Bandung $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI Designer @ OWW Studio

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University

    Bachelor Degree of Science

    2019

Skills

  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
