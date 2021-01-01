Brand & Graphic Designers in Baltimore, MD for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Baltimore, MD on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Will DovePro
Washington DC • $80-90k (USD)
About Will Dove
Logos | Letters | Illustrations
Work History
-
Designer & Illustrator @ Freelance
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Auburn University
BFA
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- concepting
- design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- photo editing
- story boarding
- typography
Kevin Zwirble
Baltimore • $90-100k (USD)
About Kevin Zwirble
Design + Illustration + typography / Baltimore via Boston
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
Ashley MorrisPro
Baltimore, MD • $60-70k (USD)
About Ashley Morris
An Illustration + Motion Lovin' Designer Chick
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ IMGE
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Towson University
BFA Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- drawing
- illustration
Derek Torsani
Washington, DC • $130-140k (USD)
About Derek Torsani
Senior Product Designer on Design Systems at Gusto
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Oracle
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Maryland Institute College of Art
BFA Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- animation
- design
- motion graphics
- product design
- visual design
- web design