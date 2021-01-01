Brand & Graphic Designers in Baku, Azerbaijan for hire

Matanat Algaeva

Matanat Algaeva

Baku, Azerbaijan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Social Media Managet @ Kainat Education Center

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University

    Bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Nicat Manafov

Nicat Manafov

Baku, Azerbaijan $80-90k (USD)

About Nicat Manafov

I'm a self-taught Human Interface / Experience Designer who is designing human-centered products.

I will guide your project through the entire design process: from analysis to wireframes, interactive prototypes, and finally, to user-friendly interfaces that are both beautiful and efficient.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Vezio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • app
  • interface
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
VALIJANOV

VALIJANOV

Azerbaijan Baku $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ Azersun Holding

    2011 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • autodesk 3ds max
  • branding and logo design
  • html5 css3
  • logo desing
  • packaging
Aqil Rzayev

Aqil Rzayev

Baku, Azerbaijan $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
