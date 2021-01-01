Brand & Graphic Designers in Auckland, New Zealand for hire

Joe Carrington

Auckland, New Zealand $<50k (USD)

About Joe Carrington

Moses likes to draw.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typography
Riki Tanone

Pro

Auckland, NZ $110-120k (USD)

About Riki Tanone

Wizard awaiting Hogwarts invitation. Totally not a muggle.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • eat cupcakes
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • remote
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
OFF Media

Auckland, New Zeland

About OFF Media

Media company based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Work History

  • CEO @ Fergsuson Media

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design execution
  • esports
  • logo
  • symbol logos
Jared MacPherson

Auckland, New Zealand

About Jared MacPherson

I'm a UI Artist and Game Artist living in Auckland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • game design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
