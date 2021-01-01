Brand & Graphic Designers in Athens, Greece for hire

Find the world's best brand & graphic designers in Athens, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ilias Sounas

Ilias Sounas

Athens, Greece

About Ilias Sounas

Illustrator / Designer
Available for whimsical illustrations and weird characters. I also love designing infographics, maps and board game graphics :)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • board game graphics
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • childrens book illustration
  • editorial illustration
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Tasos Filippatos

Tasos Filippatos

Athens, Greece $<50k (USD)

About Tasos Filippatos

Graphic & Web Designer @ http://anfos.gr

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • mobile
  • packaging
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Christos

Christos

Athens, Greece $90-100k (USD)

About Christos

I’m an Athens, Greece based senior Designer with more than 15 years of experience. I specialize in Product Design, Creative Direction & Visual Identities. Previously with /data, Ogilvy and Causaly.

" Above all, design is about choosing the right set of methods to approach and understand a given problem or challenge. "

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UI/UX
  • Visual Design
  • artworks
  • branding and logo design
  • cover art
  • creative direction
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • information design
  • leadership
  • mobile application design
  • product design
  • startups
  • user centered design
  • web applications
Iro Zag

Iro Zag

athens

Specialties

  • Product Design

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
